Will there be a third adventure in Frozen? According to Kristen Bell

An unofficial confirmation! The beautiful actress Kristen Bell was visiting the presenter and comedian Jimmy Fallon on his late night show called The Tonight Show, where she made a strong confession that would make the entire internet collapse with emotion, since she is the one who lends her voice to the brave Anna in the movie DisneyFrozenso it would confirm a third installment.

The first animated film Frozen was released in 2013, a film full of music, magic, drama, acceptance and above all love, love of family, it became a phenomenon among children, backpacks, school supplies, t-shirts, clothes, all kinds of merchandise with the image of elsaone of the protagonists next to her sister Annaone of the heroines, so they did not take long to confirm a sequel.

In 2019, it would be when the sequel to the long-awaited film was released, despite the fact that the second installment did not fare as well in reviews from experts as the first, it was well received by all the fans who wanted to continue knowing about the story. of the famous sisters of Arendellebeing Idina Menzel lending her voice to Elsa and Kristen Bell bringing Anna to life.

So Kristen was recently attending with Jimmy Fallonthe interview takes a turn towards the theme of the animated film, he comments:

“I love Frozen 2, I think it’s even better, can I say that?”

To which the actress replies that he can say what he likes because it is his show, saying this gives the presenter more encouragement to continue speaking:

“I did like Frozen, but Frozen 2, I don’t know, I think it’s better, but… Frozen 3? Shall we announce something?”

To which the guest artist, a little nervous and shy, replies:

“I would do it without any official confirmation, without any authority, this is Frozen 3”

Once her words left her mouth, the public shudders with shouts and applause, because in the end she confirmed a third installment of an expected children’s movie, making this topic a trend, because although as she said it is not official, the actress is already accepting it so they have hopes of having another frozen adventure very soon.

BY CLICKING HERE You can see part of the interview.