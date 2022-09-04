Entertainment

Will there be a wedding soon? They assure that the romance of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz is very serious

Photo of James James21 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz could walk down the aisle very soon, or so their closest friends say, as it seems that their romance is “very serious.”

According to a HollywoodLife report, “Things are very serious between Channing and Zoe and they are very happy together.” A source revealed that “they are totally in love and spend all their free time together. Some may think they are an odd couple, but they really do have more in common than everyone thinks.”

The same source said that the couple is also focusing on their careers and that they “keep their feet on the ground” despite being successful Hollywood actors.

“They don’t like going out or partying that much,” said the same source. “They both love music, they spend their nights together at their house and they relax watching a good movie. All of their friends think they’re perfect for each other and they’re great friends before anything else.”

The couple met during the casting process for the first film Kravitz will direct called “Pussy Land” in which Channing Tatum was cast as the lead.

By working together, a spark was created that continues to burn to this day.

Recommended video: Dave Grohl breaks down in tears during a tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James21 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read

Related Articles

Look no further: Zendaya has the impeccable look to return to the office

3 mins ago

“Chin bangs”: here is the trendiest fringe of this fall

5 mins ago

Jamie Campbell Bower did the ‘casting’ to be Harry Potter telling a dirty joke: “There was silence” – Movie News

14 mins ago

Zoom on the Brazilian manicure, this technique which allows you to apply your varnish anyhow!

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button