Will there be a wedding soon? They assure that the romance of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz is very serious

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz could walk down the aisle very soon, or so their closest friends say, as it seems that their romance is “very serious.”

According to a HollywoodLife report, “Things are very serious between Channing and Zoe and they are very happy together.” A source revealed that “they are totally in love and spend all their free time together. Some may think they are an odd couple, but they really do have more in common than everyone thinks.”

The same source said that the couple is also focusing on their careers and that they “keep their feet on the ground” despite being successful Hollywood actors.

“They don’t like going out or partying that much,” said the same source. “They both love music, they spend their nights together at their house and they relax watching a good movie. All of their friends think they’re perfect for each other and they’re great friends before anything else.”

The couple met during the casting process for the first film Kravitz will direct called “Pussy Land” in which Channing Tatum was cast as the lead.

By working together, a spark was created that continues to burn to this day.

Recommended video: Dave Grohl breaks down in tears during a tribute to Taylor Hawkins