Will there be civil war in the Commonwealth and will Lance kill Pamela Milton?

MADRID, 15 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

The Walking Dead is focusing its 11th season on the commonwealth, a powerful community led by Pamela Milton. The power of the group could change hands, since some theories suggest that Lance Hornsby he would be willing to kill the governor to assume command.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

In episode 11×12 Pamela MiltonLaila Robins and Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) they try to convince Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) to join The Commonwealth, but she refuses.

The chapter reveals that Lance Hornsby has his own plan to try to get other settlements to join the Commonwealth but when he fails to convince Maggie, it seems that the character has exhausted his patience. The fans have already elaborated the theories of him and ensure that Lance will be the great villain of season 11.

“Pamela may be corrupt, but Lance is shady, manipulative, greedy, and seems to crave power. So much so that he wants to challenge Pamela himself.said Reddit user Dwightboy49.

“Maybe a coup or civil war is coming? That would explain Daryl disagreeing with Maggie later on, as I’m sure she’s in enough trouble already. He believes that they are doing it all wrong and that the fighting must stop, and Maggie knows that there will always be a price to pay and that surrendering to the Commonwealth will cost something“, raised Dead_Freight12.

“I think Lance Hornsby is a serial killer or human trafficker, and he’s the reason Stephanie is missing. In the trailer, Eugene tells him something like ‘people will find out who and what you are,'” user Malnash52 recalled.

“I also think he’ll end up framing Sebastian for it.as no one likes him which will cause riots and protests as he is Governor Milton’s son and even if she believes he is a serial killer, he will use his power to cover it up. Lastly, I think Lance will use this controversy and the anger of the downtrodden lower classes to attempt a coup so he can kill the Miltons and take over.”