will there be more presenters? The names

After ABC announced that there will, in fact, be a presenter for the upcoming 94th Oscars, Variety exclusively learned that the Academy is watching more than one presenter.

How many presenters could there be?

In recent weeks, the team behind the upcoming Oscars has reached out to several celebrities with the idea of ​​putting together possible pairings. No hosts have been decided and discussions are still in the early stages. The decision, which is still a long way off, will ultimately be made by the Academy, ABC and producer Will Packer. The Academy and ABC declined to comment. (Oscar Night 2022)

Oscar Night 2022: The past

There is no official word if there is a limit to the number of hosts. The 1983 ceremony, with a quartet of Walter Matthau, Liza Minnelli, Dudley Moore and again, Richard Pryor, was one of the most followed in history.

The question

The Academy is very open to feedback, as the informal Twitter poll shows, which asks, “If we asked you who you’d like to host the Oscars, and that’s strictly hypothetical, who hypothetically would be?” Thousands of answers came, with lively talent raising their hands, including “Saturday Night Live” ex Leslie Jones and singer and personality Dionne Warwick.

Oscar Night 2022: The names

Despite trendy names circulating on Hollywood wish lists, such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Pete Davidson, Variety learned some of the names that actually emerged during the conversation.

Oscar Night 2022: Who is at the top of the wish list?

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez – at the top of the wish list. This could be the winning combination. Former Oscar host Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and again, Martin Short are co-stars in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building”, a synergistic promotion for parent company Disney, which would like to see the most-watched comedy of its kind. streamer advertised on his network. Martin and Short are comedy legends, who would pair perfectly with Gomez, one of Young Hollywood’s biggest stars, reaching audiences of all ages. A source tells Variety that “Only Murders” will be in production next season, which could pose problems, but the problem is easily remedied when your garments would happily make a high-budget exception to shift production to get the most out of it. its glamor stage stars of the year.