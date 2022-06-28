Now that Netflix has already released the new season of its fun series about its most disastrous heroes, we wonder, Will there be season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’?

Demonstrating that the most controversial and talked about topics can be the easiest to deal with by showing Elliot Page’s transition in the most natural way possible, the series returned with a plot that takes its protagonists to the present to discover that not everything is as they remembered, especially with the appearance of The Sparrow Academy and a “grandfather paradox” with apocalyptic consequences. For those who are a bit lost, we remember the timeline of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ explained by Netflix.

“I think inevitably if we get a fourth season, it goes towards the end,” says series creator Steve Blackman. “I think, at a certain point, I’m not sure where we would go after season four.”

Those who need more Umbrella/Hargreeves adventures have come to the right corner, We review everything we know about season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’one of the best Netflix original series.

‘The Umbrella Academy 4’: Release date

There is no official confirmation from Netflix but, calm down, things would have to be twisted a lot so that it did not appear in the most positive section of our list with the series renewed and canceled in 2022.

However, the lack of a green light at this point makes it unlikely that we will be able to enjoy the fourth season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ in 2023 and, probably, we will have to wait for something else. Maybe in the second quarter of 2024 we will have a premiere.

‘The Umbrella Academy 4’: Synopsis

At the moment everything is unknown but, with that post-credit scene, we can get used to the idea of ​​what awaits us in the fourth season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’.

After stopping the end of the world for the third time, everything has become complicated (one more time) for the heroes on the bill. Powerless, they will have to figure out another way for a more than likely fourth apocalypse. Probably, The Sparrow Academy has a lot to say in this new installment.

“We have to be careful,” says Blackman. “My plan for next year is to not continually step on the same ground that we’ve been on before. It’s a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this story line and I think we have an idea of ​​how to do it. But I think if we get to season four , it would be a great ending to the series. I’m not saying I can’t do more but, you know, I think it would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons“.

‘The Umbrella Academy 4’: Crew and cast

Created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater based on Gerard Way’s comics for Dark Horse, season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ should once again feature Elliot Page as Viktor, Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Justin H. Min as Ben, Ritu Arya as Lila, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald, and Justin H. Min as Ben, whoever that is.

If the rumors about the return of The Sparrow Academy are correct, we will also be lucky to see Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane along with the rest of his brothers.

‘The Umbrella Academy 4’: Trailer, images and poster

Patience, everything will come and we will publish it right here, that the fandom lives not only from Marvel series.

