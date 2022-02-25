Will there be war between Maggie and Daryl?

MADRID, 25 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –

The Walking Dead Season 11 has shown the war between MaggieLauren Cohan and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), but it looks like the Hilltop leader might have a new enemy. The last time jump of the fiction seems to suggest that the survivors could end up faced with Daryl (Norman Reedus) in the final delivery.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

The season 11 episode 9 depicts the final fight between the protagonists and the Reapers, leading to Maggie and Daryl kidnapping Leah’s right-hand man, Carver, for ransom. Maggie asks Daryl if his refusal to kill the rest of the Reapers It is due to his past romantic relationship with Leah, since the character of Reedus was reluctant to stand up to the villain.

Leah was willing to give in in order to get Carver back and, although the exchange was going well, Maggie kills Carver. In addition, he also kills the rest of the Reapers and he seriously injures Leah much to Daryl’s surprise. For Maggie there was no other solution, but breaking her promise could have consequences.

When the group returns to Alexandria, they are greeted by Lieutenant Governor Lance Hornsby and an army of Commonwealth soldiers accompanied by Eugene. Lance proposes two options to the residents of Alexandria: let the Commonwealth provide them with the materials they need to rebuild Alexandria, or join the Commonwealth directly.

The series gives a time jump of six months and looks at Maggie on the Hilltop and arguing with Daryl. Reedus’s character wears the outfit of commonwealth soldier and demands to be let into the Hilltop to ask Maggie to join the Commonwealth.

It may come as a surprise to Maggie and Daryl to be at loggerheads after years of friendship, but it sounds like that’s the path that season 11 will take. In the trailers released to date, Maggie is seen hesitant about the Commonwealth. Daryl, on the other hand, seems to have completely accepted his new community.

The Walking Dead has previously shown a confrontation between friends. The first half of Season 9 revolved around the fallout from Rick’s decision, saving and incarcerating Negan against Maggie’s will and Daryl. If the series follows the plot of the comics, the Commonwealth will want to expand its horizons and merge with Alexandria and Hilltop, snatching away their independence. Hard to believe Daryl wants this for communities, but he has already shown that he puts survival before his own desires. This could be the trigger for a big confrontation between him and Maggie that ends her friendship.