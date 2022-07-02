Will they have children? Sam Asghari talks about his wedding with Britney Spears and his expectations for his future

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears are slowly getting used to their new married life and the personal trainer has given his first interview since the wedding. It’s been on the American show good morning americaand explained that he has not yet finished process “husband” label. “Now I have to wear this ring. It’s surreal,” the aspiring actor confessed. The couple said “yes, I do” in an intimate ceremony at the singer’s home in Los Angeles on June 9. After six years together, the artist’s husband assures that “he was already playing”. “We imagined it as a fairy tale and it was. We only had 50-70 people, we wanted to celebrate and we did,” she added.

When asked how Britney Spears is doing, Sam Asghari has revealed that she is “very well”. “She’s my wife!” added the personal trainerwho met the singer while filming one of her video clips in 2016. The couple announced their engagement in September, just before the Toxic singer’s legal guardianship came to an end by court order last November. His link was attended by some close friends and celebs like Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez or Paris Hiltonwho starred with the bride in some of the most viral photos of the day.

Sam Asghari’s interview has taken place as part of the promotion of hotseat, the first film in which the actor participates with Mel Gibson, Shannen Doherty and Kevin Dillon in the cast. “No one noticed me until my wife gave me this public space to move aroundso I appreciate it very much”, confirmed the interpreter, who pointed out that despite the obvious growth of his fame, he has been “working hard” for a long time and had already made his first steps in the world of interpretation. “Nothing I have I take for granted and I try to stay positive with everything that is happening,” he added.

Britney Spears is Sam’s best support, who assures that he has learned a lot from her for his journey as an actor: “Being with someone who has achieved so much at such a young age offers me a vision of the small and big things that I am going to achieve.” One of the personal trainer’s intentions is that his “future children” are happy and can be proud of him. “At the end of my life I want to have had a good career. But more importantly, I want my beloved series, my children, my wife… to admire me,” added the 28-year-old Iranian interpreter.

Although they have not gone on a honeymoon, the newlyweds have gone to live in a new house that they have chosen together, according to reports People. “Britney wanted a new start with Sam, it is very important for her to have a home that she has chosen without her father’s approval”reports the American media.