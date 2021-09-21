will this also be the case in the future?

After the theatrical release, the home video version of Fast & Furious 9, which will feature among other things a Director’s Cut with some additional scenes. One of these will allow us to know some more details about Leysa, the character played by Cardi B.

In Fast & Furious 9, Leysa helps Dom (Vin Diesel) to escape after an argument with Jakob (John Cena). It is clear that the two characters know each other, but it is a little more complicated to figure out how she knew that Dom would need her help. There Director’s Cut by Justin Lin provides an answer, introducing Leysa a little earlier.

When Queenie (Helen Mirren) leaves Dom to meet Jacob, Leysa is among the characters outside the building. She and Dom talk briefly and so when we see her back in the truck we understand that was there to help out from the start, enlisted by Queenie.

In the next episodes of the saga, meanwhile, many fans are hoping to see Gal Gadot in the role of Gisele again. What we do know, for the moment, is that Fast & Furious 10 and 11 will be one movie. As for the character of Cardi BInstead, Justin Lin explains in a comment, also included in the special content of the home video, the desire to give her more space in the future of the franchise.

“This is a really great Easter Egg for fans. I think fans who may not have followed the Fast Saga will know it as one who works with Queenie. […] But she is actually Cara’s sister. So there was a whole connection […] and now Cardi has been introduced to our franchise as a character that she basically is in circulation since Fast & Furious 4. So I hope there will be an opportunity for us to explore that character more. “