will this be the official poster?

A new poster promotional of Thor: Love and Thunder and the fans seem enthusiastic about it. Now it is possible to take a first look at the characters of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, respectively in the role of Thor and Jane Foster. Other secondary characters, such as Valkyrie and Korg, are also visible in the Thor: Love and Thunder poster released online:

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, the head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige he had already hinted that more announcements were on the way.

“There will be news. There will be several events“Explained Feige. “Of course, with the pandemic, the way we announced things changed. All of this was somehow positive, because it has kept the focus on what comes next. The waiting for is a confirmation of this Spider-Man: No Way Home“.

After the poster, the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film features one of the greatest cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a one-character film – in this case Thor – to date. Among the many we mention Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Along with the latter, we will also see new faces such as Christian Bale in the role of Gorr and Melissa McCarthy in that of the fake Hela. Another character who will enter the MCU is that of Zeus, played by Russel Crowe.

Zeus is the Greek god and ruler of the Olympian gods, a deity that features links to multiple characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Let us remember that divinity is related to Eternal and that in Thor: Love and Thunder the main objective of the villain Gorr is to kill all the gods. According to official synopsis, “Thor: Love and Thunder begins when the protagonist and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces to fight the evil Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods“. The film, whose screenplay is written by Taika Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, will be released in Italian cinemas on July 6, 2022.