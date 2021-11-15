Will this Disney + series with Selena Gomez be able to beat the Squid Game?

The mystery comedy series Only Murders In The Building performed well on the popular Rotten Tomatoes website and IMDb. In the latter position, the Gomez series has a score of 8.2 out of 10. This number is slightly higher than the “Squid Game” score, which has a score of 8.1 out of 10.

One possible explanation for this success could be the return of Selena Gomez. Gomez last starred two years ago in A Rainy Day in New York, opposite Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning. So Gomez preferred to focus on his musical career and released his latest albums “Rare” and “Revelación”. Meanwhile, she could have been heard as Mavis in the films “Hotel Transylvania” and as Betsy’s giraffe in “Dolittle” with Robert Downey Jr.

Selena Gomez has decided to resume her acting career in the new mystery comedy series Only Murders In The Building. The show follows three people who live in the same condominium and share an obsession with real crime stories. When a neighbor suddenly mysteriously dies in his building, the trio (Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin) decide to investigate on their own. The series is less creepy than “Squid Game”, but still worth watching at current ratings.