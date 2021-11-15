Will this Disney + series with Selena Gomez be able to beat the Squid Game?
The mystery comedy series Only Murders In The Building performed well on the popular Rotten Tomatoes website and IMDb. In the latter position, the Gomez series has a score of 8.2 out of 10. This number is slightly higher than the “Squid Game” score, which has a score of 8.1 out of 10.
One possible explanation for this success could be the return of Selena Gomez. Gomez last starred two years ago in A Rainy Day in New York, opposite Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning. So Gomez preferred to focus on his musical career and released his latest albums “Rare” and “Revelación”. Meanwhile, she could have been heard as Mavis in the films “Hotel Transylvania” and as Betsy’s giraffe in “Dolittle” with Robert Downey Jr.
Selena Gomez has decided to resume her acting career in the new mystery comedy series Only Murders In The Building. The show follows three people who live in the same condominium and share an obsession with real crime stories. When a neighbor suddenly mysteriously dies in his building, the trio (Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin) decide to investigate on their own. The series is less creepy than “Squid Game”, but still worth watching at current ratings.
On Rotten Tomatoes’ “Tomato Scale”, which is based on reviews from professional critics and critics, “Only Murders In The Building” still scores 100% at the moment. The Squid Game scored 94 percent. Surprisingly, the audience score is also higher than the Squid Game. There the score was 94 percent, compared to 84 percent for South Korean soap operas. Existing scores can still be edited because they are linked to reviews. If negative reviews are displayed, the score will decrease. However, it has already been confirmed that the series will have a second season, and this must be partly due to the good reception of audiences and critics.