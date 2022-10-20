Will this ‘No Time to Die’ actress return to ‘James Bond’?

Spoilers for ‘No Time To Die’ below!

While Daniel Craig is almost 100% certain that he will not return to ‘James Bond’, following the death of his character in ‘No Time to Die’, an actress appearing in the latest installment of 007 has spoken about the possibilities of her return to the franchise.

In an interview with dead lineat the Telluride Film Festival, Léa Seydoux spoke about her role playing Dr. Madeleine Swann, in the two most recent Bond films, ‘Spectre’ and ‘No time to die’. In the second of these, Swann turned out to be the mother of Bond’s daughter. Craig’s 007 sacrifices himself at the end of the film to ensure that Swann and her daughter survive.

So even if Bond got his explosive end, Swann survived. This fact leads Seydoux to wonder if he will return to the franchise at some point in its development.

“After all, I’m not dead. It was James who died, not Madeleine. So who knows? Maybe I’ll come backSeydoux said.

“This is all unreal, you know? But if we get serious for a moment, Madeleine leaves with her daughter right at the end because James has saved them. There will be a new Bond, because the [007] de Daniel is dead but who says Madeleine can’t come back?“, commented the actress.

There is still a long way to go before Seydoux can even enter into talks with the producer, Barbara Broccoli, about a possible return to ‘Bond’. First, because a new casting of 007 has to be done. Superman actor, henry cavilland the member Bridgerton, Rege-Jean Pageare some of the favorites to take the role. While Tom Hardy, James Norton and Idris Elbe have also been considered as potential substitutes for Craig.

However, it is far from any kind of announcement, and even more so from deciding any details of the next Bond film. Still, it’s fun for Seydoux to think about the possibilities, as she puts it.

“I have not spoken to Barbara about whether or not Madeleine will make an appearance in any future Bond films. Many things have to happen until that stage is reached. This is all speculation as we continue down the road.”

