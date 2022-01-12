Will Thor Love and Thunder be Chris Hemsworth’s latest MCU film? Here’s what we know

After Robert Downey Jr’s departure from Marvel followed by Chris Evans, fans are wondering if it’s time for Chris Hemsworth. The interpreter of Thor, in fact, is about to return to the cinema with his fourth solo film, and the question arises almost spontaneously: will it be the last time we see him as the God of Thunder?

During an interview it was he who clarified what his future will be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor jokingly said he still is too young to retire, thus leaving an opening on his future return to the Multiverse. “Thor is too young [per andare in pensione]. It is only 1500 years old! It is certainly not with this film that I say goodbye to Marvel. Or at least I hope so. “

In fact, it is impossible to know for sure what will be in the plans of the Studios, even if it seems unlikely that taking it out is an idea for the moment. Also because together with the new superheroes and the old ones who are starting to have new space, it is important that there are veterans too, just like the God of Thunder. Would you be happy to see Hemsworth again on some future MCU project?

In the meantime, of course, we await the arrival of Thor Love and Thunder.