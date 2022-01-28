Will Tobey Maguire be Spider-Man in the movie? The actor’s Portuguese voice actor makes fans dream!

Will Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man be part of Doctor Strange’s cast in the Multiverse of Madness? According to the Portuguese voice actress of Wanda Maximof, Mariana Torres, we will see the character in Doctor Strange 2. To confirm this was also the voice actor of Tobey himself, Manolo Rey.

History, which in a short time has been around the web, was that of Mariana Torres, Portuguese-language dubber of the character of Wanda, who allegedly took a selfie with Maguire’s voice actor with a sticker that says “Good Things Are Coming”. A photo to commemorate the start of work on the next film? Impossible to say for sure.

In short, what fans are hoping for is that this content confirms the presence of Tobey Maguire’s Spiderman in the highly anticipated second Doctor Strange movie, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness!

The news comes after the great success of Spiderman: No Way Home, which we remember set the record of being Sony Pictures’ most successful film, and which could even go beyond Avengers: Infinity War!

Even Tom Holland himself, the current actor, feels that sooner or later he will have to pass the baton, and everyone’s thoughts inevitably go to Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen. And I’m right on Spider-Gwen le rumors that Emma Stone would reprise her role as Gwen Stacy, while ad Anya Taylor-Joy would touch the role of Black Cat.

We remember that Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness will arrive in theaters around the world on May 4, 2022, and that you can get the first teaser trailer on our site!

We also remember that Ben Affleck could also return with Daredevil in a cameo designed specifically for Doctor Strange 2, even if this has obviously not been confirmed.

Speaking of Spider-Man, we also introduce you to this exciting PC project of a Spider-Man title, created by just 2 people!

Source: MovieWeb