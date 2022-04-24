Will Tom Cruise be in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness?

One of the many rumors surrounding Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness is that Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise will be in the Marvel Studios movie.

From the moment it was announced Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, fans began to theorize about who might make a cameo appearance in the project. After all, the story presents its protagonists going through multiple realities. And of course, the possibilities are endless. One of the theories that has been mentioned the most on the networks is the presence of actor Tom Cruise as Tony Stark.

These rumors start from the fact that initially before Marvel Studios decided to hire Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark for Hombre de Hierro 2008, Tom Cruise was being considered for the role.

Another element that added fuel to the fire of these theories was the brief moment during the SuperBowl 2022 announcement, where many swear that they can see Superior Iron Man, a different version of the character and that it could be played by Cruise.

With the film’s release imminent, an industry source has spoken about the chances of Cruise making it to the Doctor Strange sequel.

On Twitter, he was asked KC Walsh How much screen time would Tom Cruise have? Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madnessto which he replied with a GIF that said “zero”indicating that fans shouldn’t expect an appearance in the Sorcerer Supreme sequel from the Mission: Impossible star.

There are several points that would confirm Cruise’s non-participation in the Marvel Studios film, the first is that the filming of the latest installment of Mission Impossible coincided with that of Doctor Strange, so the actor’s participation unless it was a simple cameo would not give him too much screen time, some theories even claimed that this supreme Iron Man would have enough prominence for future UCM movies. The following assessment is not well appreciated that Tom Cruise is the figure that many believe to be Superior Iron Man, and it could simply be a variant of Captain Marvel, as it is known each UCM character has characteristic colors of their powers, and that figure uses the same colors and effects shown in Brie Larson’s 2019 movie. Unless, of course, Tom Cruise is playing a version of that character.

Of course whether or not Cruise appears in the Doctor Strange sequel, there are plenty of cameos he can appear as Deadpool, Professor X or even a member of the Fantastic Four; there will undoubtedly be more than one surprise hero and plenty of Marvel fan service awaiting audiences when the film hits theaters on May 6.