Will Tom Holland save cinema once again?

The relationship between games and cinema

Cinematography and video games are representations of moving images with their own peculiarities, commonalities, differences and potential: often placed in opposition to each other, often as two branches of familiarity marked by very distinct lineages: cinema as a “scion”i.e. which is the established seventh art and the other, in the worst case, hired as a “game” and in the best “half-brother” of the film.

But the secret lies in mixing them in order to obtain a winning cocktail made up of different and apparent opposites. Entertainment is increasingly converging in an “all against all” competition where you fight in a single arena, that of time: beyond the cinematic spectacle of what is videogame, the union between the two arts has often been limited to mix between tradition (cinema) and innovation (videogame). A filling that today could also be considered lazy, that of inserting bonus contents (historically accurate and documentary) as unlockable in the videogame.

In particular, in the last ten years, this intra-sector maturation has evolved enormously and in many respects. It comes as no surprise to know that Steven Spielberg was the director of that masterpiece by Ready Player Onea virtual and real film set in the Metaverse which is considered the “next big thing” of the near future.

After Spielberg’s film, the most anticipated transpositions are basically two: the HBO series The Last of Us And Uncharted. The latter is based on the homonymous series of action-adventure video games and will be identified as a real prequel, with Tom Holland in the shoes of a young man Drakewho will show us the details of how he met and befriended Sullywhich will instead be interpreted by Mark Wahlberg.