will try to steal customers from Mini and Audi according to Napolitano

During a long interview with Quattroruote, the CEO of Lancia Luca Napolitano in recent days he anticipated what the future of the brand will be like. The CEO of the Piedmontese carmaker said how he intends to relaunch the brand and what strategies he will adopt in the next 10 years. As for the individual models that will arrive, a lot of space has been given to new Lancia Ypsilon.

Mini and Audi beware, the new Lancia Ypsilon will try to steal your customers

About this model Napolitano stated that there will be a repositioning. The car will be very different from the current one. The new Lancia Ypsilon which will be launched in 2024 will mark the restart of the brand that looks to the future. The car will always be one segment B hacthback but it will focus on elegance, technology and modernity to also attract a new type of customer in addition to the one who has bought the car in recent years.

When asked which brands the new customers who will choose to buy the new Lancia Ypsilon in the future will come from, Luca Napolitano replied that he believes many will come. from the Mini and from Audi. The CEO also said that it was decided to restart from this model in order not to waste the patrimony of customers hard-won over the last few years.

However, this heritage will have to be expanded. To still focus on a hatchback of less than 4 meters is the reason why it was decided not to join the project that from 2023 will see 3 compact SUVs of Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Fiat in Tychy in Poland.

We remind you that the new Lancia Ypsilon will arrive on the market in a fully electric version and will represent a sort of preview of what will be the future of Lancia in the premium segment of the car market which will then see the arrival of two other models in the coming years: a crossover of segment C and the new Lancia Delta.