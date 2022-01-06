Tech

Will Ubisoft + join Xbox Game Pass? Here comes the official answer

A few hours ago, good news arrived for Xbox Game Pass owners and fans Ubisoft, given that Rainbow Six Extraction will be available in the subscription.

Microsoft’s service that allows us to play one great selection of games even in streaming, it is in fact enriching itself with real hits.

The announcement of Extraction it is certainly very interesting, which has been joined by a second novelty, namely that that also Ubisoft + could land on Xbox platforms.

Not to mention that there have already been many announcements for Xbox Game Pass expected during this 2022 which began only a few days ago.

Now, however, it is precisely the French publisher who has had to deny rumors about the possible arrival of Ubisoft + on Xbox Game Pass.

In response to a tweet on the company’s social profiles, Ubisoft has in fact specified that its digital service it will remain completely unattached to the one belonging to the House of Redmond.

Just below, the post that dispels all doubts:

Hey, Ubisoft + will be a separate subscription from Game Pass, but keep your eyes peeled for more news and launch dates!

Certainly, Microsoft and Ubisoft have in any case only scratched the surface of their renewed collaboration, which will see the arrival on Xbox Game Pass of a greater number of games from the company.

For the uninitiated, Ubisoft + is a subscription platform that, in a very similar way to Xbox Game Pass, allows you to play a selection of titles from the French house for all subscribers.

We remember that Extraction is already available for free for two friends, thanks to a special offer open to all those who decide to buy it.

If you want to know more about the latest chapter in the saga of Rainbow Six, get our very rich preview first.

If you want to play on PS5, we point out that Rainbow Six Extraction is also available on the PlayStation console at the best price ever!

