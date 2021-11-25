Will Uncharted 4 multiplayer be removed in remastered for PS5 and PC?

It appears that the multiplayer online of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, the last chapter of the Uncharted saga starring Nathan Drake, could be removed as part of the next re-release of the game scheduled for PS5 and PC.

At the PlayStation Showcase in September, Sony announced that both Uncharted 4 and the standalone spin-off Uncharted: Lost Legacy will be remastered with a collection that will be released first on PlayStation 5 and later also on PC. The collection, titled Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, it has now been rated by the ESRB and no mention is made of the fund multiplayer, which left fans disappointed.

When the ESRB evaluates games, it usually highlights online features. For example, for Halo Infinite specifically mentions user interactions and in-game purchases in its summary.

Although the list of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection may be incorrect or missing, the ESRB report has led to speculation that the PS5 and PC version of the PlayStation 4 era masterpiece will simply re-enact the single player story, thereby removing competitive and cooperative multiplayer.

Sony has not yet unbuttoned the release date of the collection, however we can assume that there is not much missing from the release. In fact, it will hit cinemas in February Uncharted, live action film starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sully Sullivan (first trailer here), for the first film adaptation of the Naughty Dog franchise. It is very possible that Sony will decide to take advantage of the film’s release to revive the collection with the two remastered titles.

