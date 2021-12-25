Will US gas save Europe’s energy crisis?

Effect European energy crisis: the geopolitics of LNG routes changes.

The number of ships crossing the Atlantic with liquefied natural gas US to Western European ports increased by 50% in just 24 hours as the continent’s energy shortage worsened.

According to Bloomberg data of 24 December, there are 15 loads in the European direction, up from 10 on Wednesday.

There gas and energy crisis in Europe it has intensified in recent days, after blocked nuclear reactors in France and low wind power generation in Germany – plus the Russia factor – have worsened a shortage that is forcing countries to burn more coal and even oil.

The USE, with their gas LNG, will save the winter season of the old continent?

More and more US gas in Europe: prices are falling

Small respite of the surge of gods spot gas prices in the reference European market: on 24 December the Dutch TTF Gas Futures traded at 104 euros, down from previous peaks.

Is there a United States effect?

Ships carrying US liquefied natural gas bound for Asia are changing course to refuel European consumers.

For much of the year, buyers in China, Japan and South Korea outpaced Europeans in imports of super-chilled fuel used in power plants.

However, with storage now full across the region, i USA cargo who were heading to Asia are sent in Europe to cash in on rising prices and demand.

Indeed, the first shipment of Australian LNG to Europe is being made in over a decade.

Minerva Chios, a US liquefied natural gas tanker, was advancing east near India on December 15, but has since reversed and is now en route to the Suez Canal, suggesting a delivery to Europe.

Another ship US LNG returned last week near the Malacca Strait, while a third is expected to deliver a partial load of Australian gas to Barcelona on 24 December, after leaving most of the shipment in China earlier this month.

Torbjorn Tornqvist, founder and CEO of Gunvor, the largest independent LNG trader in the world, said he expects to see 15 to 20 cargoes, in addition to the normal flow, headed into Europe this month and the same amount in January.

All obvious signs of how the European gas crisis is reshaping business relationships. And it’s not resolved yet.