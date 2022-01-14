Will Valkyrie have new powers in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Valkyrie will have new ones powers in Thor: Love and Thunder? It seems so. To play the character in the MCU film directed by Taika Waititi, is Tessa Thompson. The actress spoke to W Magazine about her career and the evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the latter, the world is not the only thing expanding, the powers of Valkyrie are also going in strange directions.

In the new film will have the ability to bring people to the afterlife and bring them back to life if necessary. Since the character is related to the Valhalla, it all makes sense. At this point, fans start wondering what his actual role will be in Thor: Love and Thunder. Every member of the cast and crew said that Waititi has some awful and weird things planned for the next chapter. The actress’s comments would only seem to reinforce these claims. Here are the words of Tessa Thompson about his new abilities in Thor: Love and Thunder:

“He has weird abilities, to be honest. It can sense when someone is near death and take them to Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife. It can revive people. But when it resurrects people, it sometimes ends up in their bodies. It is a strange thing. It can be quite erotic. And then it has superhuman strength and it is essentially God.“

Beyond the powers of Valkyrie, the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

In the film the veterans Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi and Jeff Goldblum. The actors reprise their respective roles as Thor, Jane Foster, Sif, Korg and the Grand Master.

In cast Christian Bale will also be making his MCU debut as Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods. Love and Thunder also counts the presence of Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Sean Gunn as Kraglin.

Finally, among the members of the film there are also Melissa McCarthy (Fake Hela) and Russell Crowe (Zeus). The film focuses on Jane Foster, which follows in the footsteps of its comic book counterpart and becomes the Mighty Thor. Before concluding, we remind you that we recently saw Tessa Thompson in the new Valkyrie costume.