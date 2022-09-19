Will Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron be in the fourth season of High School Musical? Who come back?

The fourth season of the Disney Plus series will have great surprises for fans of the original film.

High School Musical: The Series will return with his fourth season promises great surprises for fans of the production of Disney+.

The series will have big changes in its new installment starting with the departure of Olivia Rodrigo who left the production at the end of the third cycle.

But that’s not all, since the plot of the new chapters was announced and there is important news for fans of the original film in which he participated. Ashley Tistale, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

During Disney’s D23 event it was revealed that the fourth season will connect with the tape released in 2006.

When the students return for their first day of school, they also learn that the school is being used to film the long-awaited movie. High School Musical 4: The Reunion and all the students will participate as extras.

Which characters from High School Musical the movie will appear in HSM the series?

In conversation with TVLine, the showrunner of the series Tim Federle referred to the possible arrival of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens to the new season, after both images were shared outside of East High, iconic HSM instinct, which turned on the rumors about the supposed return.

“I’m going to put it down to being a remarkable coincidence, but we’d love to get Zac and Vanessa and all of them back, so we’re actively working on that right now.” Federle says.