Will Vin Diesel slip into the skin of a Na’vi in ​​the Avatar sequels?

There are associations that don’t necessarily come to mind and roles that we don’t see coming either. But there is, however, a rumor that has been circulating for quite some time in the cinema world concerning the possible presence of actor Vin Diesel in the next Avatars…

A rumor that resurfaces

A must in the field of action cinema, Vin Diesel has forged a solid reputation thanks to franchises such as The Chronicles of Riddick, Fast and Furious or xXx. He will also be featured in Fast and Furious 10 in 2023. Find it in a fresco anchored in a fantastic universe such as that of the saga Avatar would therefore have something to surprise more than one, but the idea had however been mentioned as early as 2019 without knowing exactly what to expect.

A role in Avatar 4 and 5?

At the time of the facts, it was the actor himself who seemed to want to cast doubt by posting an enigmatic video on Instagram of himself alongside James Cameron. The director was then filming the performance capture sessions for the sequels to the film Avatar., the second and third parts having been shot one after the other. Asked about the reasons for his presence, Vin Diesel then declared:

I spent some time with James Cameron but I haven’t shot anything yet. I love James Cameron and I love the show… you could say we’re going to work together. – Vin Diesel in 2019

Three years later, and according to the latest predictions from film specialists, Vin Diesel could appear in parts 3 to 5 of the Avatar saga, and more likely in the last two. Knowing that the filming of these suites will be conditioned by the success of Avatar 2 and 3, nothing is therefore written yet. His presence in the second part, Avatar: The Waterwayremains in any case unlikely.

The film Avatar: The Way of the Water is expected in cinemas on December 14, 2022 in France.