Will Viola Davis return as Amanda Waller in HBO Max series?

Viola Davis is in talks to reprise her role as Amanda Waller in an HBO Max series, and we’ve got all the details.

Variety reports that Viola Davis is in negotiations to reprise the character of amanda waller: the fearsome creator of the suicide squadthis for a series of hbo max which will act as spinoff of peacemakerwhich will tell us what happened after the outcome of the program starring John Cena.

It is worth noting, that at the end of season 1 of peacemaker we see the daughter of amanda waller: Adebayo (Danielle Brooks)hold a press conference where he reveals the existence of the suicide squad and the Task Force Xtwo groups made up of criminals created by his mother in secret, which fulfilled the dirty tasks of the US government.

More details of the new program!

Although we do not know many more details of the plot, in an interview with dead line, James Gunn -creator of peacemaker and producer of this new series spinoff– revealed that he was working on a series connected to the universe of the show starring John Cenahowever he confessed that it would not be “a comedy like peacemaker“would you be referring to this project?

It is also important to mention that this program will be written by Crystal Henry -writer of the series Watchmen-, which will also serve as executive producer, the same facet that will fulfill peter saffronthe same Viola Davisand the already mentioned James Gunn.

Cinephiles and cinephiles, what do you think?