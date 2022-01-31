Will Vlahovic at Juve be the new Cristiano Ronaldo? The comparison

Listen to the audio version of the article

Will Vlahovic at Juve be the new Cristiano Ronaldo? Numbers in comparison between the new number 7 and the Portuguese – VIDEO

Numbers 7 compared: Dusan Vlahovic, the present, and Cristiano Ronaldo, the past. Curiosities and stories facing each other.

THE DISEMBARK

Hundreds of fans at JMedical in July 2018 for what has been called “the operation of the century”, great enthusiasm but far fewer braved the January cold for Vlahovic’s landing, accompanied by controversy in Florence for alleged violations of anti Covid.

THE FIGURES

Monstre operation of 116 million including commissions to snatch CR7 from Real Madrid while Juve invested a total of 70 million + 10 in bonuses and 11.6 in ancillary costs for Vlahovic.

NUMBER 7

Vlahovic did not hesitate to choose the number 7, a heavy legacy of Ronaldo. Before them she had also been worn by great champions of the caliber of Boniperti, Cuccureddu, Tardelli and Causio.

THE EXULTANCE

Ronaldo’s “Siuu” soon became one of his trademarks, an exultation borrowed from Vlahovic when he was still wearing the Partizan jersey. Personality.

THE BRAND

CR7 was already a brand launched before arriving in Turin, DV7 could become one. The launch strategies on Juventus social channels and the official announcement of the company are very similar.