will wake up the children every morning with Christmas carols

For her first Christmas as a divorcee (the influencer split from Kanye West, but the two remained on excellent terms), the 41-year-old decided to cheer up her children, who are 8, 6, 3, and 2, with a Christmas song played for them by a pianist. This for every December morning. The American star showed in the Instagram Stories the living room decorated with a large decorated tree , flanked by life-sized reindeer. The room, like all of Kim Kardashian’s villa, is minimal, characterized by few furnishings and neutral colors. The pianist chosen by the social queen is Philip Cornish , who is therefore responsible for waking up the four children every morning with traditional Christmas carols.

Kim Kardashian is almost a lawyer

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian can celebrate an important milestone: the star passed the “baby bar exam”, one of two exams required to become a lawyer and practice in California. “I passed the Baby Bar Exam” tweeted the influencer, thanking popular columnist Van Jones and his father, the famous lawyer Robert Kardashian, one of the lawyers who defended OJ Simpson. “He would be proud and shocked to know this is my path, he would be the best study partner. They told me he made fun of those who didn’t pass the exam on the first try as he did, but would have supported me“he concluded, referring to his three failed attempts before passing the exam. Kim started the internship for four years in a law firm and continues to study law, without however attending the faculty of law. In California, in fact, it is possible to take the qualification exam without a degree. Pushing the 41-year-old star towards a legal career was the commitment to civil rights, especially that of prisoners. Also thanks to his commitment, former President Donald Trump pardoned 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, imprisoned in Alabama for twenty years for drug trafficking. Not only that: in three months Kim managed to free 17 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment for non-violent drug-related offenses.