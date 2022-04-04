Will we be able to take off our masks on May 1st?

Will we be able to stop using masks indoors from May 1st? It is not excluded. Although it will probably take some more time. “The state of emergency is over, but the pandemic has not: for this we still need prudence and gradualness”. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, said this in the broadcast Half an hour more of Rai 3 in the early afternoon of Sunday 3 April. “It would be unhistorical to tackle a pandemic as we did two years ago. Now we are no longer in an emergency phase, but we still need promptness and gradualness, we must work to strengthen the National Health Service, we must continue to use the mask, we need caution and attention” he continued.

The president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana, on the other hand, recommends the use of masks even after the end of the state of emergency. On the sidelines of Miart’s opening Vernissage, Fontana replied to those who asked him if he recommends continuing to use the mask on certain occasions: “I personally do. I recommend because I always say that we must not let our guard down, that we must look for to maintain certain behaviors to avoid more negative consequences “.

In 2 weeks it will be decided whether to keep the masks in May

An evaluation on the use of masks is planned for the third ten days of April, to decide how to orientate themselves starting May 1, the date currently foreseen for the end of the obligation to wear them indoors, said the Minister of Health. “I continue to consider the fundamental masks. Right now they are mandatory indoors and – said the minister – we will evaluate their use in the third ten days of April, to understand well which choices to make from May 1st”.

A few days ago Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University and advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, had preached a lot of prudence. “The use of the mask, as long as there is a pandemic, is mandatory. In the government plan – he explained – there is the possibility of removing the masks indoors from May 1st. But there is also a guarantee, both on the part of the Prime Minister and on the part of the Minister of Health, to monitor the epidemic curve with great attention and decide accordingly. We will therefore monitor in April, but it seems to me very difficult to be able to remove it indoors from May 1st “. Not only. “All the countries that have chosen to remove the mask indoors – recalled Ricciardi – had to back down and restore it. But everyone: Austria, France, Germany”.

The fourth dose

A shared indication from the European Commission on the fourth dose of the anti-covid vaccine is expected next week, said Speranza. “On the fourth dose, I think that at the European level we made a right choice: on Tuesday – the minister said – there was a meeting of the health ministers and, on my proposal, the European Commission will give a shared indication next week. All countries, as always, are studying and deepening the data. There was a risk that everyone would decide something different “.