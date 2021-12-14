will we see a recovery in BTC?

In anticipation of the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, there is a possibility that Bitcoin (BTC) may register its last day of downside today.

Today, purchases on the leading Bitfinex exchange have started to increase, signaling that the market expects a recovery for BTC / USD.

Is it time to “sell the rumor, buy the news”?

At the meeting, the Fed is expected to provide key information on inflation and future asset buying – a form of quantitative easing (QE) – opening bets on the knock-on impact on the crypto market and traditional markets.

Data from Bitfinex’s order book suggests that Bitcoin traders are waiting for an opportunity to “buy the news”.

“Bitfinex offers. Selling by retail traders at lows, ahead of the FOMC meeting with negative funding across the board. It looks like we’re going to be seeing a Buy The News event. “

Bitfinex laying down bids Retail selling into the lows ahead of FOMC Meeting with funding negative across the board Feels like we’re going to get a Buy The News event #Bitcoin $ BTC pic.twitter.com/9Z69rJuL0T – Zen (@ Zen_Trades1) December 14, 2021

As Cointelegraph reported, the Fed’s tapering of asset purchases effectively limits the availability of “easy” money: accelerating the process could put pressure on risk assets such as Bitcoin, at least until the return of a political easing.

In the short term, however, a buyback would make sense following the release of inflation data last month, likely producing a sizable but short-term injection of liquidity for BTC.

BTC price on Bitfinex remained between $ 44,500 and $ 46,000 on Tuesday, with the spot price currently at $ 47,300 after a day of correction.

“I think the FOMC has a good chance of being a ‘sell the rumors, buy the news’ event,” added the analyst William Clemente.

“Pair that with the illiquid offering back to annual highs and some big buys coming up on Bitfinex. I’m just waiting for the $ 53,000 to start buying. Happy to lose some of the movement and essentially pay for confirmation.”

Bitcoin traders who are anything but docile

Elsewhere, the evidence of increasingly bearish whales persists on exchange order books.

As evidenced by Material Scientist, creator of the Material Indicators on-chain analysis resource, high volume traders have continued to sell since October.

“They haven’t bought a single discount since October and have been selling at TWAP (Time-weighted average price) all this time”, Material Scientist commented on Twitter.

Despite some bullish stocks supported by some whale buying, data shows that the resistance at $ 60,000 is getting firmer.

In a further post, Material Indicators added: “Over the past month, we have not yet seen any corrections in BTC bought with real conviction.”