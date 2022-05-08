Will we see bitcoin decline to $20,000? Looks like we see ETH halving, BNB hitting lows for the month BTC BTCUSD ETH ETHUSD BNB BNBUSD

photo freepik.com

The current three famous cryptocurrencies have had many breaks in very large magnitudes in the last week, but today we will only see bearish amounts for the final hours, where they would greatly affect the weekly and monthly range. How are the values ​​in a space time of one year?

Bitcoin Analysis of the Day – Bitcoin surpassed 2022 bearish highs.

For yesterday, April 7, the famous Bitcoin cryptocurrency had a value that surrounded the $36,033.47 at 12:34 p.m. And for today it has a value of $34,697.05 at 12:30 pm, giving a percentage of losses in (-3.69%) during the last 24 hours.

Will we see Bitcoin decline to 20,000? Well, it is a question that we are all asking ourselves lately. The fall of the largest cryptocurrency would start from the middle of last October, where it reached the annual peak with 66K. With the continuity of the months, it would begin to drop little by little, like on April 27, where the amounts would already be below 40K. The last week, it would be another bearish blow that would affect BTC, giving it losses in (-8.88%).

Observing it now from this general point of view, during the last 24 hours the amounts would start somewhat static, where as of 23:10 pm, they would begin to fall again in medium and large proportions, giving an end to this break at 8: 30 a.m. In the last few hours, there would only be slight movements, which would not make so much change to the amounts that fell during the previous hours.

In the case of the most alarming values, the highest amount occurred at 13:24 pm, with an amount of $36,122.01. While the lowest amount happened at 17:29 pm, with a total of $34,379.82.



Current Bitcoin chart for the last 24 hours

Ethereum Analysis of the Day – It seems that ETH has been split in half

This comparison would start yesterday at 12:24 pm, where it would reach the value of $2,685.23. Ending then today at 12:23 pm, which his numbers would surround the $2,560.04giving losses in (-4.71%) during the last 24 hours.

Ethereum, the second most acquired cryptocurrency known by crypto investors, reached the top in early November, where each acquisition was around $4,800. However, with the passing of the months, his figures would have taken many changes, giving him a current amount of almost half of what he owned at the end of last year. This would sink it tremendously even in the weekly balance, where it would already have losses of (-7.77%) in the last 7 days.

During a 24-hour range, Ethereum would have had bullish amounts in small amounts, until an average of 22 pm. From then on, the figures would fall in a medium and prolonged way, where it would end at 8:40 am. The last hours of the analysis, the numbers would remain somewhat static, although there were bullish amounts, they would be so short that they would not alter the final valuation of the cryptocurrency at all.

As far as the highest figure is concerned, this would be occurred at 5:30 p.m., with a total of $2,696.21. While the lowest amount occurred today at 5:39 am, with a total of $2,532.79.



Ethereum current chart for the last 24 hours

BNB Analysis Of The Day – Expecting Improvements Is The Last Thing On Your Mind

The latest favorite of the investing public, BNB was worth $376.86 yesterday at 12:30 pm. While for today at 12:25 pm, you have a total amount of $356.62. This would end up with fewer values ​​and resulting in percentage losses to (-5.34%).

A great coincidence where in May 2021, BNB had amounts that reached $672, however, these profits would suddenly drop to $280 almost at the end of May, generating the interest of many investors for this crypto. Investors hit the mark, they had a lot of gains as far as 2021 is concerned, but already in mid-November, they would fall uncontrollably, to once again bearish amounts.

Currently, their weekly amounts would also be greatly affected by these breaks that still have no end, resulting in losses of (-7.49%).

Its graph of the day is bearish in more than 90%, where the most outstanding break occurred from 23:35 pm, ending at 7:04 am. The hours after that would only fill in to the final amount we saw, but at exactly noon, it dropped back to a small but very remarkable number for the lowest amount of the day.

Its highest value occurred yesterday at 20:30 pm, with a total of $378.15. While the lowest amount was observed today at 12:09 pm, with a total of $354.8.



Current BNB chart for the last 24 hours