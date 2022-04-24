Will we see Chris Hemsworth as Odinson again after Thor 4?

Of the MCU’s founding Avengers, many have left the franchise, leaving only Hawkeye, Hulk, and Thor left, but will we see the latter prolong their relationship beyond Thor: Love and Thunder?

In recent times we have been able to see how the founding Avengers of the MCU, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow have left the franchise at the end of their respective contracts with the studio, and only Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, but after the release of the first trailer for Love and Thunder this week, many fans are wondering if the actor will continue beyond this movie.

Now with the fourth installment of Thor on the horizon, the informer Jonn Campea reminds us that we have the god of thunder for a while according to his sources, so we could see Hemsworth very soon in a new UCM project. When he was asked if Thor would die in love and thunder, Campea replied that, although “cannot remember if (what he knows) comes from a public or private source” stated that Love and Thunder “It won’t be the last time we see Chris Hemsworth as Thor, no.”

Campea added that “won’t say why” he knows that Thor will return in a future Marvel project, implying that he has specific information about Thor’s future in the MCU.

We have Thor for a while

Many fans will remember that Campea generally gets good information when it comes to Marvel movies. Most recently, he tweeted what he thought was a doctored photo from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Homebut he did not realize that he shared with the world the first image of the three Sony Spider-Man, together.

More evidence that Campea may have an inside source on love and thunder came about when he recently tweeted that he had the opportunity to see a full image of Gorr the butcher god in Thor: Love and Thunder when official images of the Christian Bale villain had not yet been published. Similar to how Campea handled his issue with Spider-Man last fall, that tweet was later deleted; however, he reaffirmed a day later in The John Campea Show who could see images of Gorr who made them “very happy”.

Hemsworth renewed for at least three more movies

These statements only confirm that Hemsworth was indeed renewed for at least three more Marvel Studios movies. After the theatrical release of Avengers: EndgameIt was believed that Chris Hemsworth was going to continue the same path as his companions Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johannson, however the Australian actor renewed his contract for three more films, Thor Love and Thunderpossibly Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and at least one other movie. A lot of guilt that the actor renewed his “votes” with Marvel Studios, has the director Taika Waiti, who after Thor: Ragnarökand the change in the character’s approach made the Australian actor recover the illusion of playing Marvel’s god of thunder.

About Thor Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Directed by Taika Waititi (What we do in the shadows, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum. This spectacular installment of the MCU opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Would you like to continue enjoying Chris Hemsworth’s Thor? Enjoy the best Marvel movies and series on Disney +.