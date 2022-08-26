Entertainment

Will we see Genesis, the daughter of Puma Rodríguez, in season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’?

The acclaimed Netflix series ‘The Umbrella Academy’ It has just announced its fourth season on social networks and one of the characters that stood out the most in the third installment was that of Genesis Rodriguez, the youngest daughter of Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez.

“Family reunion. We embark on a fourth and final adventure of “The Umbrella Academy”Netflix wrote on their social media accounts and fans of the story were immediately excited by the news. Now it only remains to know the confirmation of the cast of this new edition and thus know if Genesis Rodriguez is part of it.

