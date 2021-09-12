Will we see her again in the DC sequel?

Through a short video posted on his official Instagram account, Amber Heard he wanted to thank all his fans on the net for the support shown to her in recent weeks. The actress, in fact, was the object of a bad hate campaign by fans who did not accept the sentence against the ex Johnny Depp.

In the footage, which portrays Heard on a beach in a more relaxed attitude than we had seen her more recently, we can hear the actress say: “I just wanted to say thanks to all my fans on the internet who support me right now, I know it’s not easy sometimes …Heard is expected to return to the cast of Aquaman 2, a sequel to the Warner / DC film starring Jason Momoa, despite the fan petition for his dismissal.

Long ago, especially after the Depp’s firing from Fantastic Beasts fans have begun clamoring for the actress to be exempted from what is currently the main franchise we see her engaged in, namely the DC Extended Universe. The petition to ask Warner to replace Heard as Mera for Aquaman 2 it was a practically immediate success and, according to the latest updates, has already reached the remarkable figure of 1.8 million signatures.

The petition against Heard had already reached a lot of resonance, but apparently – according to the latest rumors – it would have been Jason Momoa himself to oppose his exclusion from the cast of Aquaman. We remember that Heard plays the role of Mera, sentimental interest of the protagonist and a real guide for him in the Kingdom of Atlantis in the first film. The actress has also appeared in Justice League and we have also seen the numerous unreleased scenes of her then re-inserted in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.