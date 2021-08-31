Will we see other characters from The Suicide Squad?

Written by: Noa Persiani – Publication date: 1 hour ago

Warning: this article contains spoilers

After announcing the end of filming in July, the director of the TV series Peacemaker, totally focused on the homonymous character introduced within the film The Suicide Squad which has the face of John Cena, director James Gunn enjoyed responding on Twitter to some fans about other characters that might appear in the spin-off.

The American director took part in a virtual question and answer with some fans, still leaving doubts about who will be part of the narrative in addition to the protagonist of the DC comics and if there will be any characters from the film returning.

Gunn seems to put a lot of characters on the scales. But if an alternative theory could be offered, perhaps the seed for which the character who might appear in the TV series he was planted in the film and may have the actor’s face David Dastmalchian, who played Abner Krill / Polka-Dot Man in the film. But Polka Dot Man is dead, but when Abner explains his condition he notes that he had siblings, brothers and sisters, all with powers experienced by their mother. Perhaps Dastmalchian will appear in the TV series, although he will play the brother of his character, but of course for now they are just guesses.

Peacemaker will debut in January on HBO Max.

Source: Comic Book