Will we see Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman in The Flash?

A new trend on Twitter has Snyderverse fans dreaming of seeing the trinity together again in The Flash.

The social network is on fire since it seems that Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have been hunted in Los Angeles, coinciding with the reshoots for the DC Comics movie, Flashdirected by Andy Muschietti at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank.

Henry Cavill could have already returned to the DCEU

A few days ago there were already rumors that Henry Cavill could return as Superman in the movie of Flash, according to YouTuber, Syl Abdul. According to Syl, the movie Flash is doing some pretty big reshoots. Stating that one of the things that they are doing in these reshoots is to include Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel in the movie.

This youtuber already reported in July, that the Batman by Ben Affleck would return in the sequel to Aquaman. And literally the day after Syl said it, Jason Momoa confirmed the rumor through his Instagram account. Then Syl said in September that Flash was undergoing rewrites and re-recordings “massive”. Although in this case it was only confirmed that reshoots were going to take place when Vanity Fair published a few days later that Ezra Miller was filming additional scenes for the film.

So if we give Syl’s information some credence, the third act of Flash It would have changed a bit considering the initial idea and we would see Henry Cavill’s Superman in the film, thus changing the plans to be replaced at the end of the film by Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. This news coming true would be a huge bombshell as people have been desperate to see Cavill return to the role for years. This year there were already rumors that he would be seen at San Diego Comic-Con. However, fans were left wanting to see it.

The trinity together again

However, as if this were not enough, their companions from the trinity, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot, have also been seen in Los Angeles, and although the three DCEU stars have not been seen together, fans have not been slow to imagine who are all in town for re-recordings of Flash. If it happens, would this mean that plans have been resumed for more Justice League movies with the actors from the Snyder Verse?

🚨🔥 ATTENTION TO THIS!!!! Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and Henry Cavill were “hunted” these days in the city of Los Angeles. ‘Vanity Fair’ already announced weeks ago that there would soon be reshoots of #TheFlash at Burbank’s WB studios. That means… THE TRINITY IS BACK!! pic.twitter.com/n90YdegwST — Alex DC #BlackAdam (@AlexAtlantisDC) October 2, 2022

What do you think? Will we see Henry Cavill’s Superman, Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman together in The Flash?