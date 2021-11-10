Will we see them in Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6? – Multiplayer.it

In an interesting IGN interview with Todd Howard, creative director of Bethesda, some features have emerged on which the team, now within Xbox Game Studios, is currently focusing in a particular way, namely theartificial intelligence and the creation of complex NPCs, features that we could perhaps see in Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, although obviously Howard did not mention precise names.

The question started with The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, but Howard said that the development of the game, in that case, could not go too far. depth on these aspects also due to the technical limitations of launch platforms.

However, research into AI and NPCs has continued over the years within Bethesda.

On the one hand, it is about increasing the chances of interaction within the game world, and on the other hand, the issue to be addressed inevitably concerns artificial intelligence and the way in which non-player characters react and interact with the player.

“When I think about what we want, you give games of the future we are mostly talking about systems and the depth we can reach, “Howard said,” The other important part is how AI and NPCs can truly to react towards the player. We have come a long way on these aspects, I think, and I believe they are the two main elements. “

Howard did not mention games in a precise way, but it obviously comes to think that some effects of this ongoing research can be seen in Starfield and in The Elder Scrolls 6. From the same interview it also emerged that Bethesda already has ideas about Fallout 5 and that the single player games are part of Bethesda and its DNA.