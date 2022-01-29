will wear jersey number 9

FLORENCE – Now it’s official: the Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral is a new player of the Fiorentina . The purple club announced it on its website. Cabral comes outright from Basel and will wear the number 9 jersey, which until yesterday was worn by Dusan Vlahovic passed to Juventus . Cabral with the shirt of Basel he has so far collected 65 goals and 17 assists in 106 games between the Swiss League, the Swiss Cup, the Europa League and the Conference League, of which he is currently the top scorer. During his career he also wore the Ceará Sporting Club and Palmeiras jerseys.

The reaction of Fiorentina and the fans to the sale of Vlahovic

Cash out 70 million euros and you can not be happy. It happened to the Fiorentina, who sold Dusan Vlahovic at the Juve snatching the highest agreement ever signed during the winter transfer session in Serie A, which will allow Viola to strengthen the squad. Despite this, among the Tuscans no one seems to be happy with this operation. They are not i fans that, even before the official, have expressed the their dissent for the passage of the Serbian striker to the Juventus with banners and insults even on social networks and the coach is not because he loses one of the currently most prolific strikers in Europe. And also there society showed coldness And posting in the communiqué that announced the transfer of the Serbian to the Bianconeri, where the thanks do not even appear.

