Will WhatsApp charge? This is how the subscription plan of the App will work – News Technology – Technology

After the ‘communities’ feature was announced in WhatsAppwhich will allow different groups to gather under the same structure, Meta, it seems, is working on a new alternative: a subscription plan for ‘WhatsApp Business’ users. What is it about?

According to the specialized portal ‘WABetaInfo’, a redesigned interface for the section is currently being evaluated. ‘Linked Device’, which is exclusively for ‘WhatsApp Business’ accounts.



This consists of allowing several devices to be linked to a business account, making it easier for people from a company to talk to customers without having to use a different ‘chat’.

Now, normally, according to the mentioned site, up to 4 devices can be linked in the same account. But, With the subscription plan that is being worked on, the idea would be to allow up to 10 devices to access it.

It should be clarified that the use for the other functionalities remains free. In addition, it is an alternative that is still under development and is likely to be modified.

‘WABetaInfo’ specifies, on the other hand, that it is not yet clear whether the subscription plan would be monthly or annual, nor how much it would cost, although it is most likely to be exclusively for commercial accounts and will be available in future updates, both in Android as in iOS.

This alternative is similar to Twitter Bluean option in which, with a monthly subscription, it offers users of the social network premium features that allow you to personalize your Twitter experience.

