Will Will Smith file for divorce after Jada Pinkett Smith admits she loves Tupac more?

On October 14, 2023, YouTube channel Hot Hut published a video claiming that actor Will Smith had filed for divorce from his wife, fellow actor Jada Pinkett Smith, after she admitted that she dated late rapper Tupac. She loved Shakur more.

The clip’s caption reads, “After Jada admits she loves Tupac more, Will Smith files for divorce on IG Live.” At the time of writing this article, the video had received more than 70,000 views on Hot Hut’s YouTube channel.

The YouTube video also circulated on TikTok, where we found a post containing a clip of the YouTube video that had been viewed over 841,000 times at the time of this writing. We also found a video posted on Facebook.

The claim was baseless.

The video was posted during an NBC News special aired on October 13, 2023, after Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Smith had separated since 2016. Pinkett Smith also discussed her relationship with Shakur during the special. Shakur and Pinkett Smith met and befriended each other as teenagers in Baltimore, Maryland.

While the public has been reliably informed about Pinkett Smith and Smith’s separation, there is no evidence that Smith has filed for divorce, although Pinkett Smith did admit that she loved Shakur more than Smith. loved.

The clip had a misleading video title with a mix of false claims and other emotionally charged moments, presumably to elicit angry reactions in the comments. Such videos often end up with hundreds or thousands of views, as well as numerous comments from users who indicated that they believed the misleading information presented in the clip.

We’ve previously fact-checked other false celebrity gossip rumors related to Shakur, such as the unfounded claim that a grand jury “confirmed” rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs’ role in his murder. We did not find any truth in that claim.

Source: Snopes.com

Original story: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/will-smith-jada-pinkett/

The video was posted after Pinkett Smith revealed in an October 2023 NBC interview that she and Smith had separated since 2016.