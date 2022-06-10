Entertainment

Will William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez give each other another chance at love?

Photo of James James57 mins ago
There are couples who would not hesitate to give themselves a second chance at love and perhaps William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez is one of her. Recently, national entertainment magazines began to talk about a possible reconciliation between the Cuban actor and the mother of his children. Well, users on social networks believe that the protagonist of “Café con aroma de mujer” sends certain hints to his ex-wife.

William Levy
William Levy. Photo: Instagram

The indirect of William Levy in social networks

As well as William Levy revealed on social networks that he had separated from actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez With a post on Instagram, which he deleted a few seconds later and replaced with a caption that said he was preparing to start a new chapter in his life, it is thought that he could also hint at a reconciliation with the driver.

“Do you know which people are really worth it? The ones who apologize, the ones who talk to you if they miss you, the ones who talk to you again after arguing because they don’t want to be bad with you. If you have a person like that, take care of them, because they are not easily found,” the Cuban wrote, showing possible regret for what happened.

william levy family
William Levy’s family. Photo: Instagram

Elizabeth Gutierrez’s response

In the meantime, Gutierrez he has limited himself to talking about the wounds he may be trying to heal. So she might not be ready to talk about a reconciliation with the father of her children yet.

“I pray to God to heal whatever hurts,” he was honest a few days ago. “The words didn’t hurt me, the person who said them to me did,” she revealed of her feelings.

The ex-couple shares two children together: Christopher, 16, and Kailey, 12, who have been involved in the whirlwind of their parents’ relationship.

Likewise, it would not be surprising if the ex-partner decided to return, because it is not the first time that they break up and reconcile. So Internet users are sure that William Levy tries to send a hint to his ex.

