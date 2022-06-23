Will Wonder Man be a Captain America bis for the MCU?

wonder-manthis is the new MCU series on Disney+ about a little-known character from Marvel but potential new Captain America.

The pace of Marvel series is not slowing down, in just two years we have had six series on Disney+, which we have ranked from worst to best. While we will barely have digested the very fun Miss Marvel, She-Hulk: Lawyer will already arrive in August. This gallery of second-class characters in the eyes of neophytes will still grow with a new series planned on the superhero Wonder Man.

From this Marvel project we know that it is the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Daniel Cretton, who will be the executive producer. As the main screenwriter of wonder-manwe find Andrew Guest, who has already set foot in the MCU by having produced Hawkeye. His CV may give an idea of ​​the possible tone of the series since he wrote about Brooklyn 99 and Community. However, we do not know who will take on the role of the hero, knowing that Nathan Fillion held him in a scene deleted from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2. Although the character has been in comics since the sixties, he is far from having the rating of a Spider-Manlike the majority of the new faces of the MCU of the Disney + series.

He’s a nice



super man

Simon William aka Wonder Man is an old-timer, appeared in 1964 in Avengers #9 from the imagination of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. While he is accused of embezzlement against Stark Industries, he is recruited by Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl in the MCU), Skurge (Karl Urban in Thor: Ragnarok) and the Enchantress for make him a superman in their service. Bombarded with ion beams, Williams becomes Wonder Man, a man so strong that he defeats all the Avengers almost alone, knocking out Thor himself. But from his first appearance, Wonder Man dies to better resurrect thanks to voodoo magic in Avengers #151 in 1976.

“Ready for the messy life of a Marvel hero?”



Recruited by the Iron Man band, Simon Williams will start a great career as a superhero with the Avengers, then the West Coast Avengers on their first adventures. In parallel with his life as a vigilante, he will become a renowned stunt actor (it was on a movie poster that he was supposed to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). After Civil War from 2006-2007 – the event that brought together the heroes of Marvel – Wonder Man will summon the Avengers to disband, blaming them for recent world disasters. In New Avengers Annual #1 of 2011, he will follow through on his threats by attacking the Avengers Mansion with his team, the Revengers. One on one, he will KO Captain Marvel.

It must be said that Simon Williams is one of the most powerful Avengers and the second best Avengers, Iron Man says so. Wonder Man is charged with ionic energy which gives him strength that surpasses that of many superheroes, as well as superspeed and the ability to fly. If that wasn’t enough, he’s also bulletproof and able to manipulate the ionic energy within him, granting him multiple abilities that are limited by the writers’ imaginations. Finally, his mind was copied to create Vision, making them, in a way, twin brothers. Simon Williams having feelings for Wanda/Scarlett Witch will create those same feelings in Vision.

Always work on your entries

captain america version 2.0

Simon Williams is nothing like Steve Rogers in terms of abilities, he who is more of a Superman than a super soldier with a shield. However, Wonder Man has a similar mindset to the first Avengers. Like the veteran, he wants to fight for just causes, being ready to lay down his life for those he supports. From his first appearance, this character trait is present in Williams since, forced by Zemo to face the Avengers, he reconsiders his actions and decides to sacrifice himself rather than play the villain’s game. And his death will be permanent until the comics apply their golden rule: no one dies for good.

Her very eighties costume, we want it

The resurrection being the daily life of Williams, the latter also has at heart the redemption and the questioning. Because it is also to redeem himself for his past crimes that he helped the Avengers at the cost of his life. This introspective questioning, he will also do it by meditating on his place as a superhero and actor, questioning the image he wants and must give to the public. But it is also on a more global scale that his questions go, since he will get involved in the camp of Iron Man during Civil War, going so far as to become a trainer of new heroes. Ultimately, he will recognize his bad choiceshis determination going so far as to oppose him to the Avengers.

If he is not as perfect and immutable as Captain America, it is precisely through his multiple reflections on himself and the place of superheroes in society that he has the potential of Steve Rogers. His maturity and his view of the world in the background a hero rooted in the political themes of Marvel, as is Captain America. And similarly to the former soldier, Wonder Man feels most like himself in a group. Superheroes being his family, Vin Diesel way in Fast & Furious.

Wonder Man and his buddies

avengers the next generation?

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era for the MCU, several superheroes packed their bags such as Captain America, definitely for some like Iron Man and Black Widow. If Thor continues to juggle the hammer in his fourth film, nothing says that it will continue thereafter, while Hawkeye and Hulk already have their replacements in the series. In effect, a roster of new, lesser-known superheroes arrives with a bang since last year on Disney+, to give a facelift to the already aging MCU, and wonder-man probably falls within this perspective.

We won’t see Wonder Man knocking out all the Avengers unfortunately

It was even the heart of the story of Falcon and the Winter Soldier who was looking for Captain America’s heir, Sam Wilson/Falcon eventually retrieving the shield. same for me Hawkeye which introduced Kate Bishop, new archer of the MCU, in addition to bringing Yelena Belova back as a replacement for Black Widow. Miss Marvel is closely related to Captain Marvel, being almost an alter of the heroine. Whereas she hulk is a doorway for Jennifer Walters, and an exit for her cousin Bruce Banner. For the place of Iron Man, we have Armor Wars with War Machine, a character present since Iron Man, as well as iron heartintroducing Riri Williams, who will also make the link with Black Panther by her origins.

Every Avengers seat is once again occupied, or ready to be replaced, but that plan doesn’t seem to apply to every MCU project on the streaming platform, however. In effect, Moon Knight takes the still-empty fantasy urban vigilante slotwhile he should be joined by Blade and his series. Wanda Vision and Loki being on their side extensions of the films establishing links between several projects. Only the series Echo remains a mystery, the character being most forgettable.

The new Tony Stark?

wonder-man will he be part of the idea of ​​replacing a departing hero, or on the contrary opening new doors and enriching the characters? Knowing that in the comics, his life changed after meeting Zemoa villain who could return in the recently teased film Thunderbolts, a Marvel Suicide Squad of which he is a part. Not to mention that Simon Williams is Vision’s brother, and with the birth of White Vision at the end of Wanda Visionmaybe he will have a role to play in the future of the android.

If the place of Wonder Man is with the new guard, this one could meet in Secret Invasion where Samuel L. Jackson will take over Nick Fury’s eye patch. He who had already been the cement between the Avengers at the start of the MCU could keep this role, indicating Marvel’s desire to make these little newbies the future great superheroes of his cinematic universe.