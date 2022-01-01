Will Wonder Woman be in Flash and Aquaman 2? Gal Gadot on social media drives fans crazy

With production of Wonder Woman 3 still standing still, Gal Gadot fans were desperate to be able to return to see her play the heroine in the short term. But now, some clues on his social channels point to his involvement in Acquaman 2 but above all in Flash, the No Way Home of the DCEU.

An unprecedented event is heralded what has been defined as the No Way Home of the DC Extended Universe, the first standalone dedicated to the sprinter Barry Allen played by Ezra Miller who, however, has nothing of the standalone. On the contrary. Thousands of faces from the old DC Comics class are joining the new Justice League team set up by Ben Affleck’s Batman. At the center of the story is Allen’s time travel to save his mother in the past and thus avoid her death.

Barry’s reasons are therefore very similar to those of Tom Holland’s Peter, namely the common desire to cancel a terrible event – in Peter’s case, Mysterio’s unveiling of his identity in Spider Man Far From Home. The mission, however, as for the spell in Spider Man No Way Home, will end up compromising the stability of the Multiverse, pouring old and new incarnations of our favorite heroes into one gigantic ensemble.

There are many announced featurettes: Michael Keaton, former interpreter of Bruce Wayne in the Tim Burton saga, is the best known, which will put him in direct competition with the incarnation of Ben Affleck, who in the meantime has spoken of the possible presence of other Batman in the Flash. In addition to them there will also be Michael Shannon’s Zod already seen in it The man of steel, but now some leaks concerning Gal Gadot they also suggest his involvement.

Like many other Instagram users, the actress shared hers souvenir video of 2021, putting together some of the images shared throughout the year. Two in particular portray her at the make-up phase on an unspecified set. But here are two distinct details in the video that you find at the bottom of the article, they make you think directly of the film with Ezra Miller. The first clue dates back to the photos of August, where Gal Gadot clearly wears the costume of the Amazon – despite the fact that the filming of Wonder Woman 3 has not yet started.

The other clue, perhaps more specious, is contained in a second image from July: a man, behind the actress, carries a tag that, judging by the colors, looks like the one from the DC production currently in progress. In addition, some eagle eyes notice, under the mirror you can see some sockets in the United Kingdom, where in fact at the same time both Flash and the second chapter of Acquaman with Jason Momoa. Which of the two sets she participated in or if we will see her in both films, it is more difficult to answer.