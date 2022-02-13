Will WWE include Johnny Knoxville in a Wrestlemania titled match? -SPOILER

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about WWE’s Royal Rumble, staged at the end of last month, January, after the federation had already broadcast another PPV called Day One.

After seeing the two matches valid for a title shot at Wrestlemania go on stage, in one of the main events of the show, discussions and gossip broke out among the fans about also and above all to those who were not advertised in the event or who was advertised but that had very little to do with wrestling.

Among the many included in the two Rumble matches of the homonymous ppv, we also saw the Hollywood actor Johnny Knoxville, one of the protagonists of the American film series, Jackass, with the zany movie actor who took some from everyone in the match .

Apparently, WWE intends to continue the feud between the actor and Sami Zayn, with the two also likely to be the protagonists of a match at Wrestlemania, which at the moment is not yet publicized.

Does WWE want to send Johnny Knoxville for the Intercontinental title at Wrestlemania?

As we have already reported yesterday on our newsboard, WWE also had to record the episode of Friday Night Smackdown next week, with the match valid for the Intercontinental title between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura which was won by the Canadian. , who has graduated as a new champion.

Apparently, as revealed by the microphones of Dave Meltzer, al Wrestling Observer Radio ShowWWE’s plans would be to send Johnny Knoxville against Sami Zayn in a 1v1 match, with the actor going straight for the title just passed back alongside the former NXT athlete, with their cartel match going that would be even more important.

Obviously, all of this would be a great WWE publicity stunt for his company, given the actor’s importance and popularity, especially in the young age group, the one that WWE appeals to the most.