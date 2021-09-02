Will Yahya Abdul-Mateen II be a new Morpheus?

Now that the Warner Bros. announced the official title of the fourth episode of Matrix, named Matrix: Resurrections, the mysteries related to the plot have only multiplied, especially with a new theory on the return of Trinity.

Now Yahya Abdul-Mateen II added fuel to the fire of fan curiosity describing the new film in the saga as “a change of perspective“, obviously without revealing any details about the top secret character he played. The actor of Aquaman And Watchmen talked about Matrix: Resurrections comparing it with the recent horror Candyman, in which he is the protagonist. “The new Matrix isn’t much different from Candyman, actually. Both are classics that people love, and which return today with high expectations of excellence, because the public can’t wait to see them. And it was great for me to be part of both projects. Of course, they both come with the opportunity to add their own touches to these worlds and characters. And we can’t wait to do it with the Matrix the same way we did it with Candyman. It’s all about having the opportunity to tell new stories, change the narrative, and add a new perspective.“

Furthermore, the first scenes of Matrix: Resurrections shown at CinemaCon may have confirmed a very popular theory about Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and his role as the new Morpheus. The promotional footage did indeed show Neo, played once again by Keanu Reeves, back in the simulated world of the Matrix: here he calls himself Thomas and is describing his dreams to a therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris. “I’m crazy?“he asks Harris’s character. In the next scene, Neo runs into Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), and although the two don’t recognize each other they sense that there is some sort of connection between them. At this point, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II appears in the movie, and although the details of his character still remain hidden, the scene further fuels the theory that the actor will play a younger version of Laurence Fishburne’s character, Morpheus.

When asked if he will play a new character or a new version of a character shown in the original trilogy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II sneakily replied: “Do you mean in the Matrix? Or in Candyman? Yes, you know, I think the connection is poor. Suddenly, I can’t hear you very well. “

Matrix: Resurrections has a release date set for December 22, 2021 in the United States.