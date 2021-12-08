Will you be cryptic about the future, leave football? “It’s too difficult now”

Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach, spoke to the microphones of Sky on the eve of the match of Europa League that awaits the biancocelesti against the Galatasaray, underlining how much football has changed in recent years.

Sarri: “I don’t know if I will like this football”

Maurizio Sarri he talked about the next match at Galatasaray and the difficulties of facing such a demanding season.

“The match against Galatasary is difficult and important; going to the round of 16 would already be an important first milestone. And it would allow us to have a couple of weeks to train, since we haven’t done it since August. For us it will be a complicated challenge, Galatasary are first in the group and are still unbeaten away from home“.

“The calendar? Given how tight it has become in recent times, it will get worse and worse and this job will become another job. And I don’t know if I will like it“.

“We have grown up, it is true, but only in flashes. Still we have no continuity in performance and that must be the goal. We played well in Turkey and lost for one episode. I hope that our best version will be on the field tomorrow“.