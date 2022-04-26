Will you return to Liga MX? Orbelín Pineda would be loaned by Celta de Vigo

Almost four months after signing with the Celta Vigo on the Spain League after leaving as a free agent from the ranks of the Cruz Azul of Liga MXthe striker from Guerrero, Orbelin Pinedais going through one of its worst moments, because with the team of Chacho Coudet He has not added the minutes of play that the Mexican expected, without being able to fight for a place in the starting lineup.

In multiple scenarios, Pineda has been relegated to the substitutes’ bench and has gone unnoticed by the Argentine coach, who did not request his signing, so the Aztec player is not seen as a priority as a catalyst, much less as a starter.

Pineda has played just 51 minutes of play spread over 5 games played, the Mexican has missed 9 games, one of them out of call and the rest watching the games from the bench.

The Mexican saw 28 minutes of action in his debut against Levante on February 21 and after that he has added 23 minutes in 4 games, playing most of them against Real Madrid on Matchday 30 (9 minutes).

This already affected Maguito at the level of the Mexican National Team, since he was not required for the last FIFA Date by the TRI coach, Gerardo ‘El Tata’ Martino.

According to the Spanish press, Pineda could bid for a loan assignment in the following season, because if Coudet continues in office (with a 2-year contract), it seems difficult for his scenario to change after the summer, a few months after the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Would you return to Cruz Azul?

Although it seems complicated, the transfer to the sky-blue team had already been mentioned since the winter transfer market, as rumors indicated that Maguito could stay in La Maquina until the summer and appear with Celta in the preseason, something that did not end happening.

