Will you return to Liga MX? Thiago Volpi awaits proposals to leave Sao Paulo

The hours as a player Sao Paulo seem to be numbered for the Brazilian goalkeeper, Tiago Volpiwho has lost prominence in the red and black club after being an indisputable in his first two years in the team, so now the former Querétaro White Roosters he is waiting for a formal offer from a team interested in his services.

According to ESPN, two clubs have already sounded out the goalkeeper: Coritiba and Athletico-PR, both rejected by Volpi himself, who wants to leave Brazilian soccer, but the goalkeeper would be waiting for a proposal from a club in the Mexican Soccermarket from where it has been linked with the Club America and Rayados de Monterrey.

Volpi became the Morumbi club’s second choice for Rogério Ceni, who has chosen Jandrei to guard the goal this new season.

Volpi arrived in Sao Paulo in January 2019 and had been the undisputed starter in his first two seasons, but in 2022 he has only played 5 games, including the Copa Sudamericana.

Owner of the position in the last three seasons, Volpi lost the dispute with Jandrei and had few games in the year: just five, counting the tricolor debut in the Copa Sudamericana.

In the recent past, Volpi was surveyed by Rayados de Monterrey, in addition to sounding like a possible reinforcement for Club América, a team that has not renewed Guillermo Ochoa, who ends his contract in December of this year, so a replacement would not sound unreasonable .

Volpi arrived at Sao Paulo in exchange for 5 million dollars and is now valued at 2.7 million dollars. His contract expires in December 2023, so Sao Paulo could receive a little of the investment made 3 years ago.

