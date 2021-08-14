Will your price trend return to growth in the future?

Bitcoin’s rally in mid-April brought its price to $ 64,000. subsequently there was a profit taking which brought down the price. In fact, it hit $ 30,000. in the last part of July the price probably resumed the bullish trend that had characterized it. The same situation happened in 2013. In that year Bitcoin saw its price increase from $ 13 to $ 225 in about 4 months. Then the 68% drop during the summer.

Towards the end of the year, the price rose from $ 100 to $ 1050. A similar trend is occurring in this period. The price range Bitcoin was moving into was between $ 29,000 and $ 42,000. Its price at the time of writing is about $ 46,300. So this means we will be witnessing a growth in the cryptocurrency market and new highs for Bitcoin later this year.

Will the Favorable Market Help Bitcoin Raise Its Price?

Favorable conditions in the cryptocurrency world are continuing, currently in full growth phase. Bitcoin, with this trend that will most likely also grow in the next few days, will see its price increase. An increase is seen when the supply undergoes a decline. This is what has happened in the last few days. it is pointed out that financial leverage is not giving great satisfaction.

Indeed, the level is decreasing. To clarify the concept, a higher use of leverage means that traders are more optimistic and therefore borrow to invest in an asset. But this year’s analysis, compared with that of 2013, would lead to say that the price could reach $ 80,000.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis Is Trend Of Its Price

Bitcoin has had a 5.14% price increase in the current week. The price is likely to rise next week. This is said by the fact that the correction was made between May and July and therefore the primary trend must continue. Beware because the RSI shows that we are heading towards the overbought zone. This does not mean that the price will fall, but that there will not be a vertical rise in the price. The next step is the break of $ 50,421.

