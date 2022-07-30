In 2006 he released one of Disney’s greatest hits, ‘High School Musical‘, a musical and youth film that marked an entire generation that still remembers its plot and songs, being a hit it managed to have two sequels, a spin off and even his own series.

Will Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens return to High School Musical?

After 16 years of its premiere, some fans of the production dream of its protagonists meeting again and now in 2022 it seems that this could be a reality, since Zack Efronwho played Troy, shared a photo on his social networks in which he appears visiting the school where the youth musical was recorded.

The actor made fans think that there would be a possibility of a new movie being made, especially since Vanessa Hudgensanother of the protagonists of High School Musical, posted a video on Instagram in which she appears in the same place, however, neither of them has given more details about it.

The post that Efron published on his Instagram account, where he has almost 55 million followers, is a photo in which he appears dressed in black, looking down and with one of his fists up, includes a description that says: “Do not forget me”, referring to the soundtrack of the well-remembered teen movie, ‘The Breakfast Club’.

As for Hudgens, the brief short shows the entrance to East High School, she appears walking and then turns back to look at the camera, meanwhile one of the songs from the film, ‘Breaking Free’, performed by the ex-boyfriends plays. , the publication already has more than 3 million likes.

The actress included this message: “Remember in kindergarten how you met a kid and didn’t know anything about him, then 10 seconds later you were playing like they were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”.

In the comments section of the two celebrities, the fans of High School Musical spoke out saying how nostalgic these images make them feel, how special the project was for them and some mentioned their interest in having a new movie, which as It has already been mentioned, there is nothing confirmed at the moment.

At the moment, this July 27 the third season of the series inspired by the movies premiered, the interesting thing is that in this new installment one of the actors who participated in the original saga appears, Corbin Bleu, who played Chad, the best Troy’s friend