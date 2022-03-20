Will Zendaya be the new Buffy? Sarah Michelle Gellar chooses the actress as a candidate to replace her

The actress revealed the name of who she would like to replace her in the upcoming revival.

Sarah Michelle Gellar He is clear who he wants to be his successor to play Buffy in the reboot of the series.

Gellar played Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the iconic series of the 90s that lasted 7 seasons and aired 144 chapters. In fiction, the actress played the role of Buffy Anne Summers, a teenager who is dedicated to confronting different entities that threaten to destroy world peace.

In an interview with Evan Ross Katzauthor of Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts for the new book, the actress said that she would fully support a reboot of the series if it happened and that she would cast the actress from Spider-Man and Euphoria, Zendayato take the role that launched her to fame.

When asked who should take over his starring role, Gellar responded: “I vote for Zendaya”, he answered emphatically.

This month also marked the 25th anniversary of the premiere of fiction. The protagonist of “Scooby Doo ” shared an emotional message with her followers.

“25 years ago today I had the honor of introducing my version of Buffy Anne Summers to the world. It was an uphill battle.”, wrote next to the image. “A mid-season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a huge success.”

“But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You’re the reason 25 years later we’re still celebrating. So today we celebrate you too. #wwbd.”