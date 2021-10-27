Will Zuckerberg’s metaverse really change everything?

The CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg has been making headlines lately talking about the metaverse. Zuckerberg says it’s the future of Facebook and the internet. He is so convinced of this project that he intends to hire 10,000 European workers to work on it and even change your company name from Facebook to a metaverse-related brand. Will we all live and work in the Facebook metaverse?

What is the metaverse?

The author Neal Stephenson coined the word metaverse for his 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash. In his short story, the metaverse is a virtual reality version of the internet, in which an alternate universe exists in a shared VR space. using real-world concepts such as streets, buildings, rooms and everyday objects. People move in this universe as avatars, 3D representations that can interact with other people and with avatar-like entities that are actually software agents.

The metaverse has been a staple of cyberpunk fiction since the 1980s, from Burning Chrome And Neuromancer from William Gibson to Ready Player One from Ernest Cline, which was made into a feature film by Steven Spielberg. The Matrix itself is a metaverse.

ADV

The literary concept of the metaverse is universally dystopian, representing a kind of totalitarian capitalism in which people are forced to live most of their lives in a fake world owned by a very powerful society. For example, in Cline’s book, everyone is so invested in a metaverse called OASIS (where people not only play, but also go to school, work and pay taxes) that the real world declines into squalor from abandonment. The metaverse of fiction is bad. So why does Zuckerberg think hers is good?

Why does Zuckerberg want his metaverse?

First, let’s start with the basics: if there is a metaverse, it will not be Zuckerberg’s. And if Zuckerberg builds a virtual universe, it won’t be the metaverse. In other words, the only possible (but unlikely) way to end up with a single global and universal virtual space is if the Internet or the web somehow all virtual parts evolve that allow users to interact with all web services and with each other in 3D virtual reality spaces.

In fact, the Facebook metaverse should really be called “Zuckerverse” because is the company’s CEO’s favorite vision and project. It’s the dream of an introvert clumsy with people who wants to wear a VR headset all day, take the “blue pill” and live in the Matrix. But that’s not what real people will want. This is not the future of the Internet.

What is certain is that we will have many virtual spaces, worlds and platforms online, probably thousands. Which will not only be used to play, but also to work and to act as a giant social network. As with Facebook itself, Zuckerberg’s metaverse will be a walled garden for a minority of people, not the only true metaverse for all people. Even today, a Facebook account is only required to use Facebook’s Oculus Quest headset. An open platform is not in Facebook’s DNA.

So why does Zuckerberg rely so heavily on the idea of ​​the metaverse? I think there are five reasons.

The concept of a shared virtual world has been around for decades and affects thousands of companies and universities. By publicly supporting it with so much force, Zuckerberg hopes to become something of a leader.

Zuckerberg knows that in order for social networking and interaction to evolve in the virtual realm, his company must change. Big moves, big announcements and big investments they reorient a world of employees, partners, investors and users for the transition.

Zuckerberg and Facebook know that social networks as they exist now will be replaced. Just as Facebook replaced MySpace, which replaced AOL, which replaced CompuServ, which replaced BBS systems, no company that dominates one type of social platform has ever managed to dominate the next. Facebook wants to be the first to dominate two generations of online social networks.

Facebook wants to be the first to dominate two generations of online social networks. FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt). It makes sense to invest so heavily in virtual spaces to scare off investment interest in startups trying to do the same thing.

If Zuckerberg’s public obsession serves a purpose, it’s to highlight for all of us that a virtual reality / augmented reality future is coming that will have a massive impact on how the business works.

Because the Appleverso beats the Zuckerverse

Hundreds of startups are working hard to build the virtual spaces of the future, developing visors and glasses, advanced graphics, modeling tools, networking tools and more. And Apple is also committed to all of this. The difference is that Facebook wants an alternative virtual universe; Apple wants to add the virtual to the real universe.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, publicly stated that the AR is “The next big news”, “superior to virtual reality”, “a great idea, like the smartphone” and sees the main applications for AR in areas such as “Education, the consumer market, entertainment, sport. I see it in every business I know something about ”.

Both companies are betting a lot on opposing views: will virtual or augmented reality dominate? The Zuckerverse or the Appleverse? Apple has hundreds of patents and is investing billions of dollars in developing the hardware and software platforms for the virtual spaces of tomorrow. The company has designed and built multiple prototypes, some with surprising specifications, such as two 8K displays, lidar, and an array of biometric cameras and sensors.

Apple’s interesting and unique fact is that it initially intends to use VR glasses for AR applications. The user will see a real-time video of the real world with virtual objects embedded in that video. Apple is also reportedly working on AR glasses that look like regular glasses and can be worn all day and every day even with prescription lenses.

The approximate timeline for these products is two years for VR glasses, five years or more for AR glasses. The most revolutionary initiative in Apple’s patents is a concept called the Bionic Virtual Meeting Room. In a nutshell, the concept integrates hardware and software to have meetings with other people in a virtual context. Specifically, people are represented as avatars, which convey facial expressions, mouth movements, body language, head tilt, and other gestures in real time. Just like Apple’s Memoji, but in 3D with a rational spatial interaction.

This means that avatars can see other avatars, with their movements, interact in real time. They can make eye contact, point, gesture, talk, and walk. It looks like a first person shooter video game. The differences are 3D, biometric ID (very important for business meetings), full real-time gesture mapping of the upper body and real-time face mapping and room and object mapping. Apple’s numerous patents also describe a number of biometric sensors to detect emotions, which would be subtly reflected in the facial expression.

In video games, we appear as a virtual character, a stupid puppet. In Apple’s meeting technology, we will appear as a version of ourselves optimized for verbal and non-verbal communication and also for real-time collaboration. In other words, our avatar will be deeply connected to the “real us”: every movement and emotion will be expressed by our avatar.

Another big difference is that Apple imagines users of its AR glasses seeing avatars not in a VR space. but as holograms that appear in real physical space. Apple’s Bionic Meeting Room technology is social networking via avatars. Apple has better patents, better technology, better design skills, better development tools and more trust among its user base.

Apple’s virtual meeting technology is poised to replace:

Social network

Video conferencing

Business trip

Professional conferences

Future encounters are likely to be essentially via avatars. This applies to one-on-one meetings with suppliers, sales calls, human resources meetings with employees, professional conferences and other types of meetings, and it is likely that the benefit to Apple will be to a relatively smooth, safe and high quality experience.

In a decade, our lives and our work will be enormously transformed by both virtual reality and AR. We will be taking a leap into VR spaces to do specific things from time to time. But we will live in AR all day or at least have virtual objects, data, content and avatar-based social interactions which can be instantly evoked through the glasses we wear anyway.

In other words, Zuckerberg’s vision of living in virtual reality is (as science fiction writers have warned us) a dystopian nightmare. However, virtual reality will play a huge role. In fact, it is already happening.

How numerous virtual platforms will impact business

Virtual spaces will go far beyond meeting rooms. They will include showrooms, shopping malls, stadiums and virtual factories. Nvidia Omniverse is one of the first efforts to simulate real-world environments for collaboration and optimization. One customer, BMW, used Omniverse to create exact replicas of all of its factories, where he can test changes to all aspects of the operation in an interactive simulation. The videos of this project are amazing.

Nvida shows the way to the future of enterprise virtual reality. But in fact they are a powerful but isolated application and development platform, not a universe or a metaverse. Thousands of companies are building all the building blocks for this kind of powerful business application for virtual reality. VR will be used for advertising and experimental marketing. The stores will sell both real and virtual items and clothing.

The future of virtual reality is amazing. But virtual reality will always be available as thousands of applications that we choose on the fly and use temporarily. Despite Zuckerberg’s vision, no one will stay in VR all day except a minority of addicted and obsessed gamers. Augmented reality will be where we will live and will replace smartphones as a daily platform. Let it bet?