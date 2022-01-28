Willem Dafoe is with Chris Redd and Katy Perry in a fun sketch for SNL!

Willem Dafoe is back in Spider-Verse in the latest MCU movie: No Way Home. If you remember, in fact, Dafoe played Norman Osborn / Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s films, and he decided to take on the role of the character once again. This, along with his other works, led to him to SNL, for which he has just made a commercial.

In the spot in question Dafoe acts as the real protagonist. In fact, it is he who speaks first, with partners Katy Perry and Chris Redd who intervene only after his words. The three try several times to redo the sketch, until Dafoe does not become creepy for his two colleagues. And to say they haven’t seen him as Green Goblin!

As we know at the end of last year Saturday Night Live concluded on a dark note. In fact, the arrival of the Omicron variant created many problems, forcing the show to give life to a rather meager episode, with Paul Rudd and a small crew, without musical guests and with pre-recorded segments. However, the program made a great recovery after the Christmas break, welcoming stars like Ariana DeBose and Will Forte in the opening episodes.

Now everyone is waiting for the episode with Willem Dafoe, while they relate to this funny spot, which you will find at the top of the article.